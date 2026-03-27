16-year-old boy injured in West Philadelphia triple shooting: police

The Brief A 16-year-old boy and two adults were injured in a shooting overnight in West Philadelphia. Police on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and discovered two shooting victims. The 16-year-old shooting victim was found about a block away.



A 16-year-old boy was among three people injured in a shooting that erupted overnight Thursday in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say officers on an unrelated call heard gunshots coming from the area of 59th and Callowhill streets just after 9:30 p.m.

Police rushed towards the sound of gunfire and found two shooting victims, ages 38 and 19, on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street.

Soon after, a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound was found about a block away at 59th Street and Haverfod Avenue.

All three shooting victims were brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation and police have not provided a description of a possible suspect.

The identities of the shooting victims also remains unknown at this time.