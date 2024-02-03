16-year-old injured in brutal fight at high school in Bridesburg: police

article

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was the victim of a fight in Bridesburg.

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident they say occurred on the 5300 block of Tacony Street Friday at around 2 p.m.

They say the 16-year-old was physically assaulted by multiple people.

He was transported to St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital via medic, where he is expected to be treated and released.

His injuries have not been disclosed.

Currently, there is no available information on the offenders.

The investigation is being conducted by NEDD.

FOX 29 has reached out to the School District of Philadelphia for comment.