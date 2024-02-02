Danelo Cavalcante: Former escaped Pennsylvania prisoner appears in court for preliminary hearing

Danelo Cavalcante, a Chester County prisoner whose escape last fall sparked a weeks long manhunt, appeared in court Friday morning.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office filed more than 20 charges against Cavalcante in November after he was recaptured.

A long-haird and shackled Cavalcante sauntered into the courthouse in an orange prison jumpsuit, guided by prison staff members.

Cavalcante, 34, is already serving a life sentence at SCI Phoenix for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão in Chester County.

Cavalcante, a native of Brazil, escaped by his arms and legs to scale a narrow corridor and onto the roof of Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

Local and federal law enforcement officers spent nearly two weeks scouring countryside towns around Kennett Square for the escaped prisoner.

Cavalcante was spotted several times on trail cameras trudging through the lush wooded areas surrounding Longwood Gardens during his time on the run.

A Chester County homeowner said he nearly came face-to-face with Cavalcante when he broke into his family's home overnight and stole supplies to aid his escape.

A former co-worker called police when Cavalcante showed up on his doorbell camera asking for help after several days on the run.

CAVALCANTE MANHUNT

The search for Cavalcante began to heat up after he allegedly stole a dairy truck in Kennette Square and ditched it when it nearly ran out of gas in East Nantmeal.

There, a homeowner encountered Cavlacante in his garage and fired at the fugitive as he fled, grabbing a rifle on his way out.

Police used infrared technology to pick up a heat signature they used to track Cavalcante to a woodpile behind a tractor supply business where he was captured on Sept. 13.