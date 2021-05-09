16-year-old injured in shooting in Voorhees, police say

Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened overnight in Voorhees Township.

The call came in right around midnight for a shooting on the 100 block of Laurel Oak Road.

A Voorhees Police Officer was approached by a group of passengers claiming there was a shooting victim inside their vehicle.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains being treated for his injuries.

Through the investigation, it was determined the teen was shot while on the unit block of Franklin Dr. in Voorhees.

Detectives continue to search for potential witnesses and information that could help determine what led to the shooting.

There is no word yet on the victim's condition or on what led up to the shooting.

