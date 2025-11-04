16-year-old shot in Philadelphia; suspect at large: police

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot on South Marston Street in Philadelphia. Police found eight shell casings and a loaded magazine at the scene. The shooter, wearing dark clothing, was captured on camera fleeing the area.



A shooting on South Marston Street left a 16-year-old boy injured Tuesday night.

What we know:

Philly police responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshots around 8:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Marston Street.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the arm and had run to his home on South 27th Street.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is in stable condition.

Officers discovered eight shell casings and a loaded magazine at the scene.

A nearby apartment building was hit by bullets, but no residents were injured.

Surveillance footage showed a male in dark clothing firing shots and then fleeing northbound.

At least one business camera recorded the entire incident, police say.

Police are still working to determine the exact location of the boy when he was shot.

Detectives plan to question him once he stabilizes.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and the identity of the shooter is still unknown.