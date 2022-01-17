16-year-old boy shot seven times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A boy is making a recovery after he was shot multiple time in West Philadelphia.
Police were called to the 600 block of South 61 Street at approximately 9:41 a.m. Monday.
The 16-year-old boy was shot seven times – three times in the right leg, twice in the left leg, and once in each shoulder.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating but so far no arrests have been made.
