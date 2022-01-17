16-year-old boy shot seven times in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A boy is making a recovery after he was shot multiple time in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 600 block of South 61 Street at approximately 9:41 a.m. Monday.

The 16-year-old boy was shot seven times – three times in the right leg, twice in the left leg, and once in each shoulder.

MORE COVERAGE:

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating but so far no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



Advertisement



