16-year-old stabs father during argument over charger in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old was taken into custody after authorities say he stabbed his father in the arm during an argument over a charger.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic stabbing.
Investigators say a 42-year-old man reported that he was stabbed in the arm by his 16-year-old son during an argument over a charger.
The father was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, and the teen was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
No charges have been filed as of Friday morning.