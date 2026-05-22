16-year-old stabs father during argument over charger in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he stabbed his father during an argument over a charger. The 42-year-old father was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the arm. No charges have been filed as of Friday morning.



A 16-year-old was taken into custody after authorities say he stabbed his father in the arm during an argument over a charger.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic stabbing.

Investigators say a 42-year-old man reported that he was stabbed in the arm by his 16-year-old son during an argument over a charger.

The father was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, and the teen was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No charges have been filed as of Friday morning.