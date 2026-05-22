Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at garage in Kensington

The Brief A 2-alarm fire erupted at a garage in Kensington early Friday morning. Heavy flames consumed the first floor and smoke billowed from the second story. No injuries were reported.



Over 100 firefighters responded to a raging garage fire early Friday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, and fire investigators are currently working to determine what sparked the fire.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the area of E Street and Kensington Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of a garage fire.

Executive Fire Chief Daniel McCarty said crews arrived to find heavy flames on the first floor of the garage, and heavy smoke billowing from the second story.

Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building due to the intensity of the flames, but eventually managed to enter the property through a side alley.

McCarty said about 120 firefighters arrived at the scene to help battle the flames. Firefighters managed to contain the fire and spent the remainder of the morning extinguishing the lingering hot spots.

Local perspective:

McCarty wanted local residents to know that they will smell smoke, especially in areas west of the building.

"You will smell smoke in the area, it's more so pushing to the west," he said.

The fire department has contacted nearby schools about adjusting their HVAC systems for smoke, and air quality tests are underway.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time how the fire started.