168-year-old barn demolished after fire kills dozens of animals at Montco rescue

article

The recovery continues for a heartbroken animal rescue after a devastating blaze ripped through their barn, claiming the lives of their beloved animals.

The backstory:

The House of Wiggle Goats in Worcester Township went up in flames last month, completely destroying a barn that housed their rescue animals.

About 40 animals were lost in the fire, with nearly a dozen more needing veterinary care.

The Wiggle family told FOX 29 that they had plans to rebuild and start over.

Related article

What's next:

This week, the animal rescue posted photos showing the damaged barn, which they say was built in 1857, being demolished.

"Really hard to watch, but we are moving on to the next chapter."

The family has received an outpouring of support from the community, posting updates on injured animals returning home, along with new shelters being built.