17-year-old boy dies after being struck by driver on NJ highway

A 17-year-old boy has died after being struck by a driver while attempting to cross the street outside a crosswalk in New Jersey.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Rt. 37 eastbound near Rt. 166.

The victim was reportedly leaving work when he attempted to cross Rt. 37 approximately 60 feet away from the crosswalk. A driver who was traveling eastbound with a green light then struck the victim.

Preliminary investigation revealed that speed was not a factor, and there were no indications of driver impairment, according to police.

Witnesses told police that there was no pedestrian crossing sigal activated. The victim was also wearing darker clothing, according to witnesses.

The victim, who is from Bayville, was transported to Community Medical Center. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.

