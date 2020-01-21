Police: Teen struck by vehicle after getting off school bus in Gloucester Township

article

Police say a 14-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle after she got off the school bus in Gloucester Township.

It happened on Kearsley Road at Cedar Grove Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the girl exited a Camden County Technical School bus and was struck by a Kia Forte as she crossed the street.

According to police, the girl sustained a leg injury. She was treated at the scene and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Anonymous Tipline at 856-842-5560 or send an anonymous tip via text message by texting the keywords TIP GLOTWPPD and your message to 888777.

