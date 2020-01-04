17-year-old boy injured in Frankford shooting

article

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Frankford on Saturday.

Officers responded to a laundromat at the intersection of Pratt and Darrah streets around 10:15 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg by a known doer. He was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim told police the incident occurred at a home on the 5300 block of Lesher Street. Authorities had yet to locate the home as of Saturday afternoon.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

