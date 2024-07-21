PA Governor Josh Shapiro, more area officials react to Biden dropping out of race

Moments after President Joe Biden announced his plan to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other officials in New Jersey and Delaware responded, some in support, others sharing critiques.

The 81-year-old commander in chief announced his exit in a letter posted to social media Sunday afternoon. His decision followed a debate performance that prompted calls from fellow Democrats to withdraw. On top of growing concerns, Biden also tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

(Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posted his support of Biden and his four-year term to X, formerly Twitter, Sunday and said, "President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history. President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom. I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania — the Commonwealth that raised him."

Many eyes are on Governor Shapiro who a recent poll says could give Vice President Harris a good chance at winning the 2024 presidential election as a running mate at her side.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also gave gratitude to President Biden with a post to X that reads, "Thank you, Mr. President, for over 50 years of service to our grateful nation. Your time in office will be remembered as one of the most successful and impactful presidencies in American history."

John Carney, the Governor of Delaware, the state President Biden represented for more than three decades while in the U.S. Senate, gave humble remarks regarding the announcement.

"We in Delaware know better than anyone that Joe Biden has been a devoted, effective, and inspirational public servant - from his 36 years in the U.S. Senate to his time as Vice President to ongoing service as our President," said Carney in a post to X.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons also gave Biden his flowers.

"President Biden has an incredible record of public service. He has been the most consequential president of my lifetime, and his legacy of putting his country before himself is only strengthened by his hard decision today to step aside as a candidate for president," said Senator Coons on social media.





Meanwhile, Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick criticized PA Senior United States Senator Bob Casey while reacting to President Biden’s news to drop out of the 2024 election race.

"Joe Biden is not capable of serving as Commander-in-Chief." McCormick tweeted. "Bob Casey is very close to Biden — he’s known this — but in typical Casey fashion, he’s been weak in his refusal to admit to Pennsylvanians that Biden is simply not up to the job. Keeping his head down when times get tough, that's who Bob Casey is."

PA Senator Casey also took to social media to respond to the news. "President Biden has always dedicated himself to improving the lives of Americans. He deserves our gratitude for his historic achievements, including rebuilding our economy after the pandemic and delivering the largest infrastructure investment in modern history. He has had an exemplary career in public service. He is a patriot who has always put our country first," wrote Senator Casey.



Days before Biden dropped the race, Senator Casey continued to show support of the President while addressing voters’ concerns.

As McCormick trails Casey in polling, the heat is on between the two opponents.

When FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked Casey, "how do you know you’ll defeat your opponent if Biden gets blown out in Pa.?" He responded, "I’m going to win my race."