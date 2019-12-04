article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing from South Philadelphia.

Lamond Lawrence, 17, was last seen at 4:15 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of Titan Street.

Lawrence is described as 6-foot-1 with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, green military style coat and black hat with “Leave Me Alone” written on it.

Anyone with Lawrence's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

