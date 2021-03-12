17-year-old boy shot, killed in Kingsessing, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened on the 5800 block of Kingsessing Avenue Friday around 8 p.m.

According to police, he was shot once in the chest. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died shortly before 8:30 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter