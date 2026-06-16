17-year-old in critical condition after stabbing at Philadelphia party: police

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times near North Carlisle Street and is in critical condition. Police believe the stabbing happened during a large party and are reviewing surveillance footage. Details about the suspect or others involved have not been released.



A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood late Monday night, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the boy was stabbed at least three times in the back and once in the leg.

He was found in the 4700 block of North 15th Street, but officers followed a trail of blood to the 4500 block of North Carlisle Street, where they found evidence of the stabbing.

Witnesses told police there was a large party on North Carlisle Street, and the 17-year-old was there when he got into a fight. Police believe that's when the stabbing occurred.

The boy was rushed to Einstein Hospital, where he underwent surgery. At last check, he was in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect and reviewing video recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the suspect or any arrests. It is also unclear what led to the fight at the party.