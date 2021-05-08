17-year-old faces charges after fleeing crash scene, assaulting officers

article

A 17-year-old is facing charges after he reportedly fled the scene of a crime, resisted arrest, and injured two responding officers.

Police say the incident happened on May 7 at approximately 2:24 p.m. and they were called to the scene of an accident where the operator of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses at the scene described the operator as a black male wearing black jeans and a white t-shirt.

Troopers canvassed the area and located the suspect inside of the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park.

According to authorities, troopers gave verbal commands and attempted to take the 17-year-old male suspect into custody.

The suspect actively and forcibly resisted arrest, but eventually troopers were able to successfully take the suspect into custody.

Two troopers sustained minor injuries as a result of this incident.

One of the trooper’s required medical attention at an area hospital. During the incident both troopers sustained damage to personal property.

The 17-year-old was released on $13,000 unsecured bail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter