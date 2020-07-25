17-year-old missing from North Philadelphia since Monday

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy reported missing from North Philadelphia on Monday.

Authorities say Aaron B. Johnson was last seen on the 1900 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on July 20.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-5, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Johnson is known to frequent the 700-800 block of West Susquehana Avenue.

Anyone with any information on Aaron’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

