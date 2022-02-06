17-year-old shot, hospitalized in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A teenager is making a recovery after he was shot in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

The shooting happened just after midnight inside a residence on the 1600 block of West Ontario Street.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot once in the left lower back. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

An investigation remains underway, but so far no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter