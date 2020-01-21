18-year-old charged with 2 separate murders in South Philadelphia

article

Police have charged an 18-year-old man who they say committed two separate murders in South Philadelphia.

The first alleged murder occurred on the 1500 block of South Beulah Street on Oct. 14.

Zyqueire Echevarria, 15, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital, where was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second alleged murder occurred inside JD Hoyu Grocery at 9th and Porter streets in South Philadelphia.

Responding officers found 31-year-old Xiaoding Li laying facedown behind the counter, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the store is family-owned and Li was working as a cashier.

Li was a newlywed father of two young boys, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported.

On Friday, Tyseem Murray was arrested. He was charged with two counts of murder and related offenses.

No further information has been released at this time.

