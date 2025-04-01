18-year-old critical after shooting at Philly playground: police

The Brief An 18-year-old is in critical condition after police say a shooting occurred at Lonnie Young Playground in East Germantown Tuesday evening. Police say around 40 children were in the area of the playground at the time of the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a playground in East Germantown Tuesday.

At least one person was shot and hospitalized from the ordeal.

What we know:

At around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of East Woodlawn Avenue.

Upon arrival at the location, Lonnie Young Playground, officers say an 18-year-old male was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police where he is in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, a group of juveniles, including a few females, were involved in a fight.

They say additional people jumped in to participate in the fight.

The fight then turned into a shooting.

Police say, based off of preliminary video, there may have been two shooters shooting at one another.

About 40 children were in the area of the playground at the time of the incident. No injuries to those kids have been reported.

Police found multiple fire cartridge casings at the scene.

A few people were stopped by police for further questioning.

What's next:

Detectives will review video footage in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.