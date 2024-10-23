18-year-old in custody after shooting on SEPTA bus injured 3 women

An 18-year-old has been arrested by U.S. Marshals after a shooting on a SEPTA bus in early October, in West Philadelphia.

Officials said Raphael Ezeamaka, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on the 400 block of Ramunno Drive, in Middletown, Delaware. When U.S. Marshals arrived, officials say Ezeamaka tried to flee from a second-story balcony.

They caught him in a rear bedroom of the apartment without incident.

Police say Ezeamaka is the gunman who fired multiple rounds into a SEPTA bus on October 8th, on South 57th Street. The shooting happened after he got off the G bus just before 5 p.m., in West Philly.

Three women were hit in that incident. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ezeamaka is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution where he awaits extradition to Philadelphia.