18-year-old found fatally shot in backyard of Philadelphia home: police

The Brief An 18-year-old was shot to death during an argument overnight Monday in Strawberry Mansion. Police say the teen was found by police in the backyard of a home near the shooting scene. No arrests have been reported.



An 18-year-old boy is dead after police say he was shot during an argument and later found by officers in the backyard of a Philadelphia home.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of 31st and Norris streets just before 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found an 18-year-old boy in the backyard of a nearby home suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital, where police say he died just after 1 a.m.

Investigators believe the victim was shot during an argument that escalated to gunfire.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that police collected over 10 fired shell casings at the crime scene.

Some of the casings were found on 31st Street, Small said, and multiple fired rounds were found at the intersection.

Witnesses told police the shooter was in a group of three young men, estimated to be in their mid-to-late teens.

Small said they fled the shooting in a "very light-colored" SUV westbound on Norris Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.