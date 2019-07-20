18-year-old killed in double shooting in Delaware County

Police say an 18-year-old man died in a double shooting Friday night in Chester.

According to authorities, police responded to the 500 block of Rose Street shotly after 11 p.m. and found a 17-year-old lying in the street. Officers say the boy was shot several times in the shoulder and hip.

Medics transported the teen to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police then learned an 18-year-old victim from the same shooting was transported via private vehicle to Crozer Medical Center. The man, later identified as Ramaj Burton, was shot multiple times in the chest. He died at the hospital.

The current condition of the 17-year-old is unknown at this time.

This is the ninth homicide in Chester this year.

Investigators have not identified suspects at this time. Anyone with information on this homicide can contact police at 610-447-8431.