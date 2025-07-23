19-month-old New Jersey boy returns home after nearly 600 days in the hospital

The Brief 19-month-old Grayson Porter was released from the hospital on Tuesday, July 22. Grayson spent nearly 600 days at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after dealing with various health issues. His community gathered to give him a warm welcome home.



After 597 days at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 19-month-old Grayson Porter has been released from the hospital.

What we know:

Grayson was born prematurely at 23-weeks old and until Tuesday, had spent his entire life away from home.

After almost 600 days fighting chronic lung disease and numerous other health conditions, Grayson is finally out of the hospital and reunited with his family.

He arrived home in an ambulance, greeted by family, friends, and members of the community.

Waiting for him at his home, decorated with signs and banners all saying "Welcome Home Grayson" was his mother, Sara.

What they're saying:

His mother, who calls him a miracle, says doctors said there was only a 5% survival rate. "He's defied many, many, many odds, and he's made it through each one."

Near their home in Pennsauken, the street was flooded with friends and neighbors as Sara spoke about the support their family has received.

"We went through two years of IVF, ten surgeries, [and] a cancer diagnosis," she said, "It means a lot to have all our family and friends gathered here to celebrate Grayson and this huge milestone in his journey. We just know that Grayson is going to thrive from here on out."