19-year-old critical after chain reaction crash leaves car wedged under school bus in West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after a chain reaction crash left her car trapped under a school bus in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred at 59th and Chestnut streets around 11 a.m.

Police said an 18-year-old driving a black Scion was traveling eastbound when he swerved into the left lane, striking a 19-year-old woman driving a black 2003 BMW. The crash left the woman's car wedged under a parked school bus.

Firefighters rescued the victim, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

A witness told FOX 29 she believes the crash occurred due to a pot hole that drivers were attempting to avoid.

It remains unclear if the male driver was injured as a result of the crash.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.