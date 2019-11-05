19-year-old critical after chain reaction crash leaves car wedged under school bus in West Philadelphia

article

A woman is in critical condition after a chain reaction crash left her car trapped under a school bus in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred at 59th and Chestnut streets around 11 a.m.

Police said an 18-year-old driving a black Scion was traveling eastbound when he swerved into the left lane, striking a 19-year-old woman driving a black 2003 BMW. The crash left the woman's car wedged under a parked school bus.

Firefighters rescued the victim, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

A witness told FOX 29 she believes the crash occurred due to a pot hole that drivers were attempting to avoid.

It remains unclear if the male driver was injured as a result of the crash.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.