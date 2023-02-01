19-year-old critically injured after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man critically injured in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Seltzer Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they located a man who had been shot multiple times throughout his upper body.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital where authorities say he was placed in critical condition.

Officials say no arrest was made, and no weapons were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.