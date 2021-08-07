19-year-old man shot and killed in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on a West Philadelphia street.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 5900 block of Osage Avenue early Saturday morning, about 12:30.

The block was shut down while police combed the area searching for clues. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

