19-year-old shot during robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in Southwest Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6 a.m. on the 5900 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot in the back during a robbery. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.