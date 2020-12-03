$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Berks County

article

Someone in Berks County got a $1M early Christmas present courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Officials on Thursday announced a $1 million-dollar scratch-off ticket was recently purchased as Redner's Quick Shoppe on Bernville Road in Bernville Borough. The convenience store will receive a $5,000 reward for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky Pennsylvanian won by playing the Millionaire's club scratch-off game. The ticket costs $20 and lures players with a $1M top prize.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery's website, there are still three remaining Millionaire's Club ticket's with a top prize reward.

Lottery officials remind all winners to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

