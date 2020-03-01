2-alarm fire injures 1 person in Mount Laurel

article

A two-alarm fire has sent one person to the hospital with reported burns in Mount Laurel.

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm blaze on the 600 block of Cornwallis Drive Sunday, about 7:30 in the evening.

One person was transported to an area hospital with burns. Details about the person’s condition were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

