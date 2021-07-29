2 arrested, officer hurt during scuffle at small protest in Old City, police say

article

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer was hit and bitten while attempting to arrest a protester who was asked several times to leave private property Tuesday night in Old City.

According to police, a group of about 35 protesters gathered on the 300 block of Race Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say the Act Up Philly protesters who hold weekly protests against Mayor Kenney's policies gathered near a condo complex driveway.

During the demonstration, police say a 31-year-old man wandered behind the condo complex and was told by a Civil Affairs Unit officer to leave the private property three times.

After the third warning, the officer allegedly tried to escort the man down the driveway by placing his hand on his back. Police say the protester turned and struck the officer which caused a scuffle.

The suspect retreated to the crowd of protesters and was later spotted by officers who placed him under arrest. According to police, the suspect bit a Civil Affairs Unit officer on the forearm during the arrest.

Police say a second protester, a 32-year-old woman, threw punches at the Civil Affairs Unit and was also placed under arrest. Both suspects claimed they were injured during the arrests and were taken to Jefferson Hospital.

The Civil Affairs Unit officer was also taken to Jefferson Hospital with a hand injury.

