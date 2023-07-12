2 Atlantic City firehouses closed indefinitely due to lead dust contamination

Atlantic City sent all of its firefighters for testing for lead exposure after two firehouses were closed when it was discovered that lead dust was kicked up during recent renovations.

Atlantic City's Fire Chief said cracking and pealing paint at Station #6 and Station #3 had been sanded and scrapped while firefighters remained stationed there.

Firefighters raised concerns and did their own tests which came back positive and prompted follow-up tests from the city which also found lead dust.

"We got information two of our firehouses have lead, we've sent our employees to get tested, it was a very aggressive response," Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said.

Small added that firefighters from the impacted stations have been moved to other firehouses and promised no loss of fire coverage.

Meanwhile, locals fear the lead contamination will stunt response times and called out city leadership.

"Total incompetence, it's ridiculous, they make so much money in taxes from the casinos this should not be an issue whatsoever," Mary Guido said.