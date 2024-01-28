Expand / Collapse search

2 bodies found in garage in Mercer County Saturday afternoon: police

By FOX 29 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. - A tragic discovery led to a death investigation in Mercer County this weekend.

Trenton police say two unidentified bodies were found inside a garage at Chambers Street and Morris Avenue around noon Saturday.

The victims' age and gender have yet to be released.

Their manner of death is unknown, and police have yet to say what may have led to the deaths.

An investigation is underway.