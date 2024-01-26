Philadelphia prisoner escape: Suspected accomplice accused of picking up teen fugitive after escape charged

Authorities say a suspected accomplice accused of helping 17-year-old fugitive Shane Pryor flee from police has been charged.

Michael Diggs is accused of picking up Pryor in a cream-colored Ford moments after he fled from police during a medical visit at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Diggs has been charged with several crimes, including Hindering Apprehension, Escape and Criminal Conspiracy.

Police called Diggs' arrest "a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to bring all those involved in the incident to justice."

Deputy Frank Vanore said Pryor was uncuffed and with two prison staff members when he managed to exit a vehicle in the Emergency Room parking lot and escape.

U.S. Marshals shared video Thursday that shows Pryor alone in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration minutes after he fled from custody.

During a discussion with the front desk receptionist, authorities said Pryor asked for and was denied use of a phone, and calmly exited the building.

Investigators believe Pryor "obtained transportation out of University City" around 12:30 p.m., over a half hour after he broke free from custody.

Pryor is awaiting trial after he and another teen were charged in the 2020 shooting death of a 54-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia alleyway.

Pryor, who police list at 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with slide-type shoes.

A $5K reward has been issued for his capture. Police are warning anyone helping Pryor will also face charges.