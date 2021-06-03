2 Bucks County school districts ditch mask mandates for students

Two Bucks County school districts have voted to remove their mask mandate for students and staff with just days left in the academic year.

Council Rock School District will drop its mask mandate on Friday and neighboring Central Bucks School District will follow on Monday.

The decision has sparked a debate among school communities, with some questioning the need to remove the mask mandate with just a week left before summer vacation.

Denise Brooks, a Council Rock School District board member, said Central Bucks' decision is "in conflict" with the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"They have not changed their recommendations, 494 districts in the state I believe, have not changed their position on [masks-wearing in schools]," Brooks said.

Meanwhile, fellow board member Ed Salamon said the impending heatwave could pose a risk to young people required to wear a mask.

"90 degrees next week, and that's without relative humidity and whatever else comes along," Salamon said. "I'm concerned about the elementary kids who may not be vaccinated as Ms. Brooks said, but they're the ones you're going to find laying on the recess yard when these temperatures hit."

Meanwhile, in Central Bucks, the debate sparked by the decision to repeal the districts' mask mandate has struck a similar chord among parents.

On a four-hour online meeting, many parents expressed frustration over dropping masks for the last week of classes saying it will create a mask vs. no mask battle between students.

"The kids are going to be against each other just like the adults are against each other here because they hear what their parents say."

The school district announced the message on their website, encouraging everyone to be civil and respectful of each person's decision.

The father of two juniors at CB South Todd Pierzchala says he's comfortable with the decision because of the increase in younger people being vaccinated.

"I know my kids have gotten vaccinated which is great, I hope others do too so hopefully more people hear that message and get vaccinated," he said.

