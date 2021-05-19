Mask confusion: Different guidance leads to uncertainty

Mask or no mask? It's the question on everyone's minds. Following the CDC updated guidance, Pennsylvania leaders say you can now go without masks indoors and outdoors in most places if you are fully vaccinated If you don’t have your shot, you still have to mask up.

Most of us can relate to the West Chester dad of two, but he’s slowly getting used to a world where he doesn’t have to worry his son remembered his mask.

Chester County now allows anyone, vaccinated, or not engaging in "high exertion outdoor activities" to do so without a mask that applies to students and staff at all county school districts.

Prete got a letter from the West Chester Area School District informing parents of the change. The guidance also applies to school sports, PE class and recess.

"Pretty relieved it was tough wearing the mask," Ryan Prete explained.

That guidance is pretty easy to interpret. However, with ongoing changes at the local, state, and federal level based on whether or not you are vaccinated, the door is opened to mask confusion.

Chester County Health Director Jeanne Franklin says vaccine barrier is a word she prefers over hesitancy and it's is still a hurdle.

Still, she tells FOX 29 she believes 70% of Pennsylvanians over 18 will be fully vaccinated as soon as late June. The state says we have to meet that threshold before completely lifting the masking order.

"I'm confident. I'm confident," she said.

She also doesn't expect masks to disappear.

"It will take a while it's going to take a while for comfort regardless of who's saying it's safe but I think that's OK because we've been drilling this in," she said. "I also think Americans are going to consider masking a little more routine in general. We know we see it in European countries. I think it's going to be something that becomes a little more acceptable."

Owner of Record Store Electric Avenue in West Chester Jason Schafer-Valerius says he's likely to mask up through at least this year and plans to keep asking people to do so.

"I'm just so nervous that I'll pick something up and transfer it to them," he explained.

He has a loved one who is immune-compromised and as the sole employee getting sick would mean having to close his business

"I don't know if I would kick somebody out if they didn't have one," he said.

