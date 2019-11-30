2 cars drive into buildings miles apart in Montgomery County

article

In Montgomery County, two different vehicles were driven into two different buildings just miles apart.

In Harleysville, a car crashed into a wind and liquor store on the 200 block of Harleysville Pike.

Car drives into store in Harleysville.

Employees say the incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A woman was trying to park the car, but hit the gas pedal instead of the break and crashed into the wine aisle.

One woman shopping inside the store was taken to the hospital.

A few miles away, around the same time in Hatfield, a car reportedly crashed into the side of a home, through the garage and drove into the living room.

Hatfield car into house.

The incident took place on the 2800 block of Truman Drive.

No injuries were reported with this incident.