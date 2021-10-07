2 cars stolen in New Jersey nearly shipped overseas from busy port

article

Police in New Jersey recently stopped two stolen cars from being shipped overseas after they were boosted in Camden County and driven to a busy port in the northern part of the state.

Authorities in Haddonfield on Thursday said car thieves can tell if some vehicles are unlocked by noticing if their sideview mirrors are not "retracted in." Once inside an unlocked vehicle, police say the car thief will hit the push-to-start button to see if the key fob is somewhere inside the car.

In the recent string of thefts, investigators said the stolen cars were driven up the New Jersey Turnpike to the Port of Newark-Elizabeth. There they can be loaded onto one of the nearly 1M shipping containers that come through the port annually.

Detectives in Haddonfield are working with several agencies in New Jersey to investigate the scheme of car thefts. Authorities promised to provide an update when there it is available.

