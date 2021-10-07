Off-duty police officer carjacked in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect after an off-duty police officer was carjacked early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the carjacking happened near Hazel Avenue and South 46th Street around midnight. The officer was not injured during the theft, Small said.
Police later found the car abandoned a few blocks away on Osage Avenue and South 49th Street, according to police.
Investigators are reviewing security cameras near where the car was found, Small said.
