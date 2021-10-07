Pennsylvania, New Jersey to join multi-state initiative to combat gun violence

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will join leadership from New York and Connecticut on Thursday to announce a new initiative to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.

The multi-state plan comes as deadly gun crimes continue to climb, especially in heavily populated northeastern cities like Philadelphia, Trenton and New York City. Thursday's 1 p.m. announcement is "introduce a memorandum of understanding" to curb the deadly crimes, according to a release.

Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania with over 1.5M residents, recently surpassed 400 homicides in 2021. The grim benchmark was also punctuated with recent deadly shootings at Jefferson University Hospital and an office complex in the city's Logan section.

Just north of Philadelphia, state leadership in Trenton is grappling with its own scourge of deadly crimes that have outpaced last year's total. Gov. Murphy in April unveiled a "gun safety package" that dedicated $10M to community-based violence intervention programs.

Wolf and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro also called for legislation to reduce gun violence last spring. And newly minted New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $23.7M grant program to end gun violence.

Details remain limited on exactly what the contingent of governors will announce on Thursday. You can watch the press conference live on FOX29.com or on FOX 29's Facebook page.

