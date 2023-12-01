2 charged in Delaware vehicle theft that triggered Amber Alert

article

Two Delaware men were arrested after authorities say they stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old girl inside that triggered a brief Amber Alert earlier this week.

Randy Purnell, 42, and Aaron Douglas, 35, were charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle after police say they stole a Nissan Altima Wednesday in Newark.

A 1-year-old girl was inside the Altima when it was stolen, which prompted an Amber Alert that later expired when she was found over 40 miles away in Philadelphia.

Police later found the Altima abandoned in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Purnell and Douglas were identified by police in New Castle County after investigators determined the vehicle they used before the theft was a black Nissan Kicks.

That vehicle was spotted by officers in Philadelphia who arrested Purnell and Douglas on unrelated warrants. Both men were then charged by prosecutors in New Castle County on charges related to the theft of the Nissan Altima.