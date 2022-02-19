Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

2 charged in fatal shooting of teenager in Willingboro, officials say

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Officials announced Saturday two people have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting on a teenager earlier in February in the parking lot of a Willingboro shopping center. 

The investigation began February 11 when officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to the Kennedy Plaza in the 400 block of John F. Kennedy Way just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found the body of Adam Janson, 19, in the parking lot in front of a pizza shop.

The investigation revealed that Janson got into a vehicle with Knowah Crowderparham, 21, and Alexa Hess, 19, of Burlington City. 

According to authorities, an argument ensued and Crowderparham shot Janson as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

The investigation further revealed that after the shooting, Crowderparham and Hess, who was the driver, went to a nearby residence and cleaned the vehicle.

Knowah Crowderparham of the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, faces numerous charges including murder. 

Crowderparham was taken into custody Wednesday and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. 

Hess was charged with multiple charges including endangering gan injured victim, conspiracy, and hindering as well as other related charges. 

The defendants will be prosecuted by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter