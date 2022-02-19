2 charged in fatal shooting of teenager in Willingboro, officials say

article

Officials announced Saturday two people have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting on a teenager earlier in February in the parking lot of a Willingboro shopping center.

The investigation began February 11 when officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to the Kennedy Plaza in the 400 block of John F. Kennedy Way just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Adam Janson, 19, in the parking lot in front of a pizza shop.

The investigation revealed that Janson got into a vehicle with Knowah Crowderparham, 21, and Alexa Hess, 19, of Burlington City.

According to authorities, an argument ensued and Crowderparham shot Janson as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

The investigation further revealed that after the shooting, Crowderparham and Hess, who was the driver, went to a nearby residence and cleaned the vehicle.

Knowah Crowderparham of the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, faces numerous charges including murder.

Crowderparham was taken into custody Wednesday and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Hess was charged with multiple charges including endangering gan injured victim, conspiracy, and hindering as well as other related charges.

The defendants will be prosecuted by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

