Police identify man, 19, shot and killed in Willingboro shopping center

Officials in Burlington County announced Saturday that a man was shot and killed in a parking lot in a Willingboro shopping center.

The investigation began after officers were called to the Kennedy Plaza in the 400 block of John F. Kennedy Way just after 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the body of 19-year-old Adam Janson in the parking lot in front of a pizza shop.

According to authorities, Janson was known to reside in the Burlington City and Burlington Township area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

