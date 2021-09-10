2 charged in July shooting aboard crowded SEPTA bus

article

Two people are facing charges months after a man was shot inside a crowded SEPTA bus near Philadelphia City Hall.

District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office on Friday charged 23-year-old Darnell Still with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses in connection to the July 15 shooting that left a 29-year-old man wounded. Danesha Harper, 31, was also charged with aggravated assault and related crimes.

According to police, the bus was near the intersection of Broad and Chestnut streets around 1 a.m. when the driver heard three to four gunshots. The victim was found in the back of the bus with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

About 15 passengers, including the shooter and his accomplice, ran off the bus when its doors opened on the 100 block of South Broad Street, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital in extremely critical condition but survived his injuries, the DA's office said.

