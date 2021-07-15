Man, 29, extremely critical after he was shot onboard SEPTA bus near City Hall

A man is in extremely critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot onboard a SEPTA bus near City Hall Thursday early morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. as the bus was near Chestnut Street and South Broad Street.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot once and point-blank range in the left side of his chest. Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, there were 15 other people on the bus at the time of the shooting, but they all fled the scene. One spent shell casing was found on the floor of the bus, along with a loaded clip.

A second spent shell casing was found next to the bus on South Bus Street, after investigators say they believe it was kicked off the bus by fleeing passengers.

Philadelphia and SEPTA police are continuing to search for the suspected gunman.

Investigators say they are combing through surveillance video from the bus in an attempt to identify the suspect.

