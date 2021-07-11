2 charged with murder in botched 'ghost gun' transaction in Ardmore, DA says

Prosecutors say two men are facing murder charges after a Philadelphia man was shot and killed inside a car in Ardmore during a botched "ghost gun" transaction.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele on Sunday said 19-year-old Micah Colbert and 21-year-old Elijah Smith have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and related charges in the shooting death of 19-year-old Layth Evans.

According to investigators, Evans was found slumped over in the driver's side of a car parked on Ardmore Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police say Evans suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead by medics.

Micah Colbert, Elijah Smith, Dorian Harris

Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Merion Police found $500 and a 9mm bullet casing inside the car. Investigators say Colbert and Smith met with Evans to buy a "ghost gun" when the deadly shooting happened.

A "ghost gun" is a firearm assembled from parts and is untraceable since it does not have a serial number, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Dorian Harris, a roommate of the Colbert and Smith, walked to Lower Merion Police Station later that day to tell officers that Colbert used his Glock 19 semi-automatic weapon. Harris, who police say was not present during the shooting, surrendered the gun to detectives.

Investigators later found Evans' ghost gun in the bedroom that Colbert and Harris share.

Harris was only charged with Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm, according to the district attorney's office.

Colbert and Smith will be held without bail at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, according to prosecutors. A county judge is expected to set bail for Harris.

