Man found shot to death inside car in Ardmore, police say

Police in Ardmore are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle.

On Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., police received a phone call to check on the welfare of a driver in front of the 100 block of Admore Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The victim's identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

