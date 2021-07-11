Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death inside car in Ardmore, police say

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

ARDMORE, Pa. - Police in Ardmore are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle. 

On Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., police received a phone call to check on the welfare of a driver in front of the 100 block of Admore Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. 

The victim's identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 