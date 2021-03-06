2 children critical after fire in Paulsboro, NJ

Two children are critical after a fire broke out overnight in Gloucester County, N.J.

Officials told FOX 29 the children, both under the age of 10, were found unconscious at the scene of the fire in Paulsboro.

The fire broke out right around 4:00 a.m. at a home on the first block of West Washington Street.

Officials say another child and at least one adult were at the home but they are both okay.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

