2 children hospitalized after accident involving 2 cars in South Philadelphia

Two children are in the hospital after a 2-vehicle car accident in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at South 26th Street and Penrose Avenue.

There is no word on the condition of the children at this time.

Two other victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital, but their condition is also unknown at this time.

A cause for the accident is also unknown, but police are investigating.

